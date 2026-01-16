Congress ignored martyrs of Assam movement: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a sharp attack on Congress, saying that the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement were denied their rightful honour for decades despite laying down their lives for Aai Asomi.

CM Sarma said the sacrifice of the martyrs, who fought to protect Assam’s identity, land and rights, was systematically neglected by earlier regimes.

“They made the ultimate sacrifice for Assam, but successive Congress governments failed to give them the dignity and recognition they deserved,” he said, asserting that this historical injustice has finally been corrected.

Referring to his earlier statements, the Chief Minister reiterated that remembering the Assam Movement is not merely about memorials, but about restoring respect to a defining chapter of Assam’s history that shaped the state’s political and social consciousness.

He said the unveiling of the grand Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Guwahati marks a turning point in officially recognising the sacrifices of the movement’s martyrs.

The memorial, he said, stands as a permanent symbol of gratitude from the people and the state.

CM Sarma said the occasion gained special significance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering tributes at the memorial, describing it as a moment of national acknowledgement for the martyrs of Assam.

“Adarniya Pradhan Mantri ji showed the way by paying homage in Guwahati, sending a powerful message that Assam’s martyrs belong to the nation,” he said.

The Chief Minister accused the Indian National Congress of exploiting the Assam Movement politically while failing to institutionalise respect for its martyrs when in power.

He said his government has worked consistently to honour the movement through memorials, documentation and public remembrance.

CM Sarma said the Swahid Smarak Kshetra will also serve as a space for future generations to understand the ideals, courage and sacrifice that shaped modern Assam. He added that the present government remains committed to safeguarding Assam’s identity, inspired by the legacy of the Assam Movement’s martyrs.