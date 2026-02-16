GOBOULT Expands Mustang Partnership as It Targets ₹3,000 Crore Revenue by FY27-28

GOBOULT, one of India’s fastest-growing wearables and audio brands, has announced a multi-year growth strategy focused on premiumisation, profitability, and long-term brand strength. After closing FY25 with revenues of roughly 800 crore, the company is now growing toward 3,000 crore by FY27 - FY28.

The strategy marks a shift away from discount-driven expansion toward a more focused and continually growing premium product portfolio.

A key driver of the company’s momentum has been a long-term partnership with Mustang, which has evolved into a core pillar of the company’s premiumisation strategy. Now entering its third year, the partnership has expanded beyond audio into a broader ecosystem spanning wearables and audio.

GOBOULT is the only Indian company to incorporate a global automotive performance icon like Mustang into an audio and wearable ecosystem. The partnership has influenced design decisions, material choices, and product experience rather than serving as a logo-led association.

As part of this series expansion, GOBOULT today announced the launch of a new Mustang-led range comprising three smartwatches, Stallion, Racer, and Muscle, along with the Mustang Sprint TWS.

The Mustang series marks an extension of GOBOULT’s premium offerings and shows a clear signal of how the company is shaping its product roadmap. The portfolio has also gained steady traction, with Mustang-led products expected to scale from approximately ₹2 crore to ₹12 crore over the next phase.

Varun Gupta, Co-founder, GOBOULT, said, “We are building toward a ₹3,000 crore wearables and audio business by FY27 / FY28 after closing FY25 at roughly ₹800 crore. What sets this next phase apart is how we’re doing it. We are the first Indian wearables brand to build a deep, design-led partnership with a global automotive performance icon like Mustang. This experience and ecosystem is thoughtfully designed to reflect the DNA of a Mustang, with the intent to bring the confidence and character associated with Mustang into the everyday lives of consumers.”

Currently, GOBOULT derives approximately 70% of its revenue from audio and 30% from wearables. Going forward, wearables are likely to account for a significantly larger share as GOBOULT expands into the mid-premium and premium segments. Premium and mid-premium items are planned to contribute around 70% by FY26, directly enhancing profitability and cementing the brand's premium positioning. Offline revenue contribution is set to increase from 20% to 40%, owing to a higher presence and demand in Tier-2 and 3 cities.

Tarun Gupta, Co-founder, GOBOULT, said, “At this stage of our journey, we’re focused on creating products that people genuinely aspire to own. As premium and mid-premium products become a larger part of our portfolio, the Mustang collection reflects the standard we’re setting for ourselves and the industry. Every design and technical choice is made to create products that feel considered, confident, and built for everyday use.”

Tyler Hill, Ford Global Brand Licensing Manager, said, “Rooted in American performance and celebrated around the world, Mustang remains one of the most iconic automotive brands on the planet. This new line draws inspiration from Mustang’s iconic design, giving fans new ways to share the spirit of Mustang. It’s a fun extension of the Mustang story as we continue to grow its role as a global lifestyle brand that extends beyond the vehicle itself.”

While competition in the smartwatch category continues to intensify, GOBOULT remains committed to the segment. Rather than participating in price-led churn, the company is focusing on build quality, user experience, and product intent as key areas of differentiation.

Looking ahead to 2030, GOBOULT has a global expansion planned across USA, Europe, Southeast Asia and East Asia. Over the coming months, the emphasis will be on careful expansion, premium positioning, and developing a portfolio that can sustain growth without excessive discounting. The company believes the next phase of India’s wearables market will be shaped by brands that combine scale with durability, and sees the Mustang portfolio as an important step in that direction.

GOBOULT Mustang Smartwatch & Audio Series

Mustang Stallion

Mustang Stallion is built around automotive-inspired control elements integrated directly into the watch hardware. The design features a piston-head switch inspired by Mustang engine pistons, engineered to deliver a solid, tactile press for menu control and power functions. Navigation is led by a speedometer-inspired rotating bezel, supported by a high-traction crown designed for grip and tactile feedback. An ignition-style lever, inspired by the classic Mustang ignition switch, enables direct access to Activity Mode with a decisive click.

Availability: D2C, Ecomm and QComm (Pan India)

MRP: 14,999 INR

Special Launch Price: 3,999 INR

















Mustang Racer

Mustang Racer combines control-focused hardware with performance-inspired design cues drawn from Mustang engineering. Interaction is driven by a tyre-tread inspired high-traction functional crown, designed to provide enhanced grip and controlled navigation, along with a paddle-shifter inspired lever positioned for quick access and responsive input. The design is complemented by an aerointake-inspired strap, created to channel airflow and enhance comfort during extended wear while maintaining a secure fit.

Availability: D2C, Ecomm and QComm (Pan India)

MRP: 12,999 INR

Special Launch Price: 2,999 INR

















Mustang Muscle

Mustang Muscle draws from Mustang’s aero-sculpted body design and performance heritage. The watch features a large curved display that flows seamlessly into the form, creating a smooth, aerodynamic profile. Navigation is led by an alloy-wheel inspired haptic-ring crown, designed to deliver intuitive and responsive control. The design is completed by a Mustang GT signature strap inspired by tyre tread patterns, featuring dual racing stripes and engineered for a secure, confident fit.

Availability: D2C, Ecomm and QComm (Pan India)

MRP: 9,999

Special Launch Price: Soon to be available

















Mustang Sprint

Mustang Sprint draws from Mustang’s exposed performance engineering and racing heritage. The earbuds are housed in a windshield-inspired shell made from double-walled transparent polycarbonate, designed to reveal internal knurled detailing. The design is anchored by the 302 Legacy Signature, incorporating performance graphics and Mustang branding drawn from the brand’s racing history. Interaction is driven by race-grip pods featuring knurled surfaces and radial-textured touch control zones, designed for tactile input.

Availability: D2C, Ecomm and QComm (Pan India)

MRP: 5,999

Special Launch Price: 1,499















