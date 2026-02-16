Apple iPhone 2026 launch enters with Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks.

According to Apple's upcoming iPhone news, the Company is reportedly gearing up to begin its next-generation flagship smartphones in 2026. There were iPhone 18 Pro design rumours that a foldable iPhone will be introduced, but new leaks show that the iPhone 18 Pro lineup may deliver significant upgrades of its own. The iphone is expected works on special designs, battery life and performance.

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro specifications could bring up some of the useful and eye catching visual changes in years, begin with some exclusive finishes. After switching to titanium in exclusive new Pro models, Apple has greater flexibility with unique colour selection.

An iPhone 18 Pro features leaked claims that the company is coming with three new shades: brown, purple, and burgundy. So, users can try out some exclusive and special items in the range. However, for the black lovers, there is some bad news that black may once again be missing from the product lineup. These are just rumours and reality can be different.

One more design tweak may add a smaller Dynamic Island. Since it first appeared on the iPhone 14 Pro in 2022, the pill-shaped cut-out has mostly stays same. However, Apple is reportedly planning to minimize it slightly by moving specific Face ID components beneath the show. While former rumours hinted at a possible shift to a hole-punch design, new reports suggest the Dynamic Island will continue, just in a more compact form.