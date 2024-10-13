Congress intended to exploit farmers for political gain in Haryana: BJP

New Delhi: After Gurnam Charuni, the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) chief, expressed disappointment over Congress' loss in the Haryana Assembly polls, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said it is now clear that Congress intended to exploit farmers for their political gains.



Bhandari said the BKS chief has, for the first time, openly admitted that he aimed to create a favourable environment for Congress.

"It clarifies that the party intended to exploit farmers for their political gains in Haryana. Charuni himself received only 1,170 votes in the election, which proves that Haryana's farmers were aware of Congress' anti-farmer stance," said Bhandari.

He further stated that the farmers rejected Congress and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda, which includes initiatives like direct payments to farmers under the PM 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme.

The BJP national spokesperson criticised Congress for allegedly using the farmers' movement and the United Kisan Morcha as a political front to mislead the people and farmers of Haryana. "Rahul Gandhi and Congress were anti-farmer, the party owes an apology to the nation's farmers for using their struggle for political gain," he added.

According to Bhandari, through the verdict of the Haryana Assembly election, the farmers have clearly shown their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, which they believe are in their favour, unlike Congress.

On the suggestion by the BKU chief that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should lead Congress, the BJP national spokesperson stated that it was an internal matter of the party.

"The United Kisan Morcha was not representing the farmers but working for Congress's agenda. Whether Congress is led by Priyanka or Rahul Gandhi, the people of India, continue to support Prime Minister Modi and the BJP because they are against dynastic politics and Congress' anti-farmer, anti-poor, and divisive politics," Bhandari said.

He also mentioned that the people of Haryana have made it clear that they will not tolerate Congress' lies and corruption.

Earlier, Charuni in an exclusive interview with IANS said that the farmers created a "favourable atmosphere" for the Congress in Haryana, the party, however, failed to capitalise on it. "The atmosphere that was created in favour of Congress in Haryana was due to us, the farmers, but the party couldn't make the best out of it," Charuni said, further criticising Congress for failing to stand with farmers.