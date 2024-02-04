Congress Leader Pawan Khera Criticizes PM Modi For Not Visiting Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions

Live
Just In
- Congress leader Pawan Khera criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Assam and not Manipur amid ethnic tensions.
- Khera shares flight details on X, suggesting alternatives for PM Modi's visit. Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh also condemns BJP's absence in Manipur.
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Assam, pointing out his absence in Manipur, which has been facing ethnic tensions since May last year. Khera, on X, shared flight details between Guwahati and Imphal for Monday, emphasizing that if a chopper couldn't be arranged, flights were readily available.
Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh also criticized PM Modi on X, highlighting Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ramesh described the absence of BJP in Manipur as a "horrific injustice."
The Congress has consistently criticized PM Modi for not visiting Manipur. During their 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' Rahul Gandhi, starting from Imphal, spoke about BJP's perceived injustices and the party's mission to bring "nyay (justice)."
In contrast, PM Modi, during his visit to Assam, announced multiple development projects worth Rs 11,600 crore. Since May 2023, Manipur has been dealing with ethnic tensions between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kukis from the adjoining hills, resulting in over 180 casualties.