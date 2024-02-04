Congress Leader Pawan Khera Criticizes PM Modi For Not Visiting Manipur Amid Ethnic Tensions

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visit to Assam, pointing out his absence in Manipur, which has been facing ethnic tensions since May last year. Khera, on X, shared flight details between Guwahati and Imphal for Monday, emphasizing that if a chopper couldn't be arranged, flights were readily available.







Dear @PMOIndia, If Himanta can book a chopper for you then it is fine, otherwise here is the list of flights between Guwahati and Imphal tomorrow. Please let us know if we need to make the booking….. https://t.co/5ytu06SUKA pic.twitter.com/Cc3PHJRqv8 — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) February 4, 2024





Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh also criticized PM Modi on X, highlighting Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ramesh described the absence of BJP in Manipur as a "horrific injustice."





मोदी सरकार सस्ते स्टील का बड़े पैमाने पर आयात कर रही है। अप्रैल-दिसंबर 2023 के दौरान आयात का आंकड़ा लगभग 60 लाख टन तक पहुंच गया - जिसमें एक तिहाई हिस्सा केवल चीन का है।



स्टेनलेस स्टील उद्योग में देश के 80% एमएसएमई गुजरात में हैं। उनमें से एक तिहाई से अधिक चीन से सस्ते आयात के… pic.twitter.com/MduP3GuZUK — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 4, 2024





The Congress has consistently criticized PM Modi for not visiting Manipur. During their 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' Rahul Gandhi, starting from Imphal, spoke about BJP's perceived injustices and the party's mission to bring "nyay (justice)."

In contrast, PM Modi, during his visit to Assam, announced multiple development projects worth Rs 11,600 crore. Since May 2023, Manipur has been dealing with ethnic tensions between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kukis from the adjoining hills, resulting in over 180 casualties.