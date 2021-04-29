Congress leader V.V. Prakash dead

Thiruvananthapuram: V.V. Prakash, hugely popular Malappuram district Congress Committee president and who was the party candidate at the Nilambur assembly constituency in Malappuram passed away on early Thursday after he suffered a cardiac arrest, party sources said.

Prakash, 56, had undergone an angioplasty procedure a few months back and according to many, he was all set to regain the Nilambur constituency from the Left.

Around 3.30 a.m., Prakash suffered a cardiac arrest and he was declared dead when he was brought to a hospital at Manjeri, near Nilambur.

"He left without waiting to know the result," was the general response from all who heard the sad news.

Over the years, Malappuram has always been the stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League, second biggest ally of the Congress-led UDF and often he was acting as the bridge between the IUML and the Congress party, whenever a friction arose between the workers of the two parties.

Hearing the shocking news of the departure of Prakash, all Covid protocols was broken as his friends and well wishers including top political leaders arrived at the hospital and his house.

"I have lost my 'brother'. He was certain of winning the assembly poll and we are all completely devastated to hear the tragic news," said Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

The last rites of Prakash would be conducted later in the day and all the top Congress leaders are expected to reach Nilambur to wish the popular local Congress leader, a final goodbye.