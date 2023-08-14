Congress Leader's 'Monsters' Remark Sparks Controversy: Strong Backlash From BJP Leaders

Randeep Singh Surjewala, a Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, has stirred up controversy due to his alleged use of derogatory language to describe the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its supporters. He reportedly referred to them as 'Rakshas' (monsters) during the Congress 'Jan Akrosh rally' in Kaithal, Haryana. His comments sparked strong reactions from several BJP leaders.



While addressing the rally, Surjewala remarked that even if you don't provide jobs, at least give people a chance to hold their jobs. Those affiliated with the BJP and the JJP are 'rakshas' (monsters), and the individuals who vote for BJP and support them are also 'rakshas'. Today, I am placing a curse on this land of the Mahabharata.

A video snippet of his speech quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with numerous BJP leaders sharing it. However, the authenticity of the video clip has not been independent.

In response, the national spokesperson of the BJP, Sambit Patra explained that the Congress party, which repeatedly failed to launch their prince, is now resorting to insulting the public and Janardhan. Listen to Randeep Surjewala, a Congress leader who, in his protest against Prime Minister Modi and the BJP, has become blinded, labeling the people who vote and support BJP as 'monsters'." Patra shared the video clip alongside his tweet.

Patra further contrasted Prime Minister Modi's view of the public as the embodiment of Janardan (a form of God) with the Congress party's characterization of the public as demons. He emphasized that the country's citizens understand this distinction well and will take action against the Congress party's divisive rhetoric.

Another BJP leader, Gaurav Bhatia, echoed similar sentiments in a tweet, asserting that the Congress, unable to promote Rahul Gandhi effectively, is now directing its frustration toward the public. Bhatia referred to Surjewala's statement as an insult to the citizens' right to vote and support any political party, categorizing it as anti-national rhetoric.

As of now, neither the Congress nor Surjewala has issued an official statement regarding the comments. Meanwhile, Shehzad Poonawalla, another BJP spokesperson, criticized Surjewala's choice of words, likening it to previous instances where the Congress party allegedly used inappropriate language.