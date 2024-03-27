Live
Congress Lodges Complaint Over Use Of ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 Photos In Election Campaign
- Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission regarding the use of images from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 in an election campaign.
- The complaint targets Trinamool Congress candidate Yusuf Pathan, alleging the use of banners and posters featuring winning moments from the 2011 World Cup, including photos of cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar.
In a recent development, the Congress party has taken action against what it perceives as the inappropriate use of images from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 in an ongoing election campaign. The party has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission, raising concerns over the utilization of these photos for political purposes.
The focal point of the complaint is Yusuf Pathan, a candidate representing the Trinamool Congress in the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat. According to the Congress complaint, Pathan's campaign materials, including banners and posters, prominently feature images capturing moments of victory from the 2011 Cricket World Cup. These images include iconic cricket figures such as Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar and others.
Congress asserts that the victory of the Indian cricket team in the 2011 World Cup holds significant national pride and sentimental value for every Indian citizen. Therefore, the party deems the use of these images in an election campaign as inappropriate and disrespectful to the sentiments of the nation.
Moreover, Congress argues that such usage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 photos constitutes a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which is already in effect for the ongoing elections. The party contends that the exploitation of national sporting achievements for personal or political gain is unethical and goes against the spirit of fair electoral practices.
The complaint urges the Election Commission to intervene promptly and put an end to what Congress describes as the "unethical and unlawful" use of photos featuring national heroes in the election campaign. Congress emphasizes the importance of upholding the integrity of electoral processes and preventing the exploitation of national symbols for political purposes.
In Baharampur, Yusuf Pathan is pitted against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a five-time Congress MP. The electoral contest in Baharampur has gained attention due to the high-profile candidates and the controversy surrounding the use of Cricket World Cup 2011 photos in the campaign.
As the Election Commission evaluates the complaint filed by the Congress party, the matter underscores the intersection of sports, politics, and national pride in the context of Indian elections. It also highlights the need for vigilance in ensuring that electoral campaigns adhere to ethical standards and respect the sentiments of the electorate.