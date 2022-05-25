Congress MLA and advisor to CM opens front against own govt in Rajasthan ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Jaipur: At a time when the Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled on June 10 for four seats from Rajasthan, a senior Congress MLA and advisor to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has opened a front against his own government, bringing divisions in the Congress to the fore.

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bidhuri from Begun in Chittorgarh said that CM Ashok Gehlot is scared that his minister will go to jail, due to which he is not conducting a CBI inquiry into the REET scandal.

A video of Bidhuri's statement has also surfaced and is going viral.

Speaking as a guest at the inauguration ceremony of the new building in Parsoli, he said, "There should have been a CBI inquiry into the theft of opium extract which was stolen from the police station. The CM is Home Minister too, he should have suspended everyone and ordered a CBI investigation. As the CM could not get the REET matter investigated, at least the case of Parsoli police station should have been investigated. I have written to the CM that you are scared of the CBI investigation in the REET case because some minister might go to jail, but at least get a CBI inquiry done at Parsoli police station," he added.

The MLA also commented on an appointment saying, "The CM gave him the status of Minister of State, who lost twice by 50,000 votes. If we win as MLAs, then only will you become the chief minister."

The man he indirectly targeted is Surendra Singh Jadawat who was appointed as the Chairman of the Rajasthan Heritage Conservation and Promotion Authority (RHCPA)

Advisor to Gehlot and Independent MLA from Sirohi, Sanyam Lodha also opened a front against the government. He gave a breach of privilege notice against the Home Department and the Revenue Department for inaction in two cases despite an announcement being made in the Assembly. Lodha submitted breach of privilege notices against both the departments to the Assembly Secretary. Now the Assembly Secretariat will start the further process.

These leaders have opened fronts against the Congress government when the opposition BJP is aiming to win two Rajya Sabha seats by fielding two candidates.

The saffron party has 71 MLAs. So its victory on one seat is assured, while for the second seat it is 11 votes short. Even before the filing of nominations, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore announced that the BJP would not allow the second seat to go vacant. He said that the BJP has 30 surplus votes. "How those 30 votes will be used will be revealed when the time comes". Rathore claimed that the BJP could win the second seat due to the Congress's tussle.

The Congress has 108 seats. As 82 votes are required to win two seats, its victory on two seats is certain. Now the Congress will be left with 26 excess votes, which means it can go for the third seat provided it manages 15 more votes. The Rajya Sabha polls require 41-41 votes for the first seat.

Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot has already announced that the Congress will win three seats.

The contest for the fourth seat has become interesting and we are observing all developments minutely, said the BJP leader.

There are 13 Independent MLAs, while one of the Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA is in alliance with the Congress. The CPI-M and the Bharatiya Tribal Party of India have two votes each. The BTP recently announced its divorce from the state Congress.