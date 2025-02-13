Congress MP highlights procedural failures & redaction of dissent notes in JPC report on Waqf Bill

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Thursday raised serious concerns in the Rajya Sabha over procedural lapses and the redaction of dissent notes in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. His remarks ignited a fierce debate as opposition members vehemently opposed the handling of the report and its contentious provisions.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Hussain accused the Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju of misleading the House and claimed that portions of his dissent note had been deliberately redacted.

"I want to make it clear sir that the minister is misleading this House. I would like to officially record my dissent, but I must point out that the introductory part, covering letter, and conclusion of my dissent note have been removed," Hussain said.

Hussain further criticised the JPC’s handling of the bill, highlighting that non-stakeholders were invited to participate in the discussions, and that essential documents—such as the minutes of meetings, responses from witnesses, and presentations—were not provided to the committee members.

"In the JPC, non-stakeholders were called, the minutes of the meetings were not shared, and the responses from witnesses were withheld. Additionally, the presentations were never made available," he stated.

The Congress leader also noted that there had been a lack of meaningful discussion between JPC members.

"There was no proper dialogue between the JPC members. Key issues surrounding the bill were not adequately addressed," Hussain claimed.

In a sharp criticism of the Bill itself, Hussain contended that the Waqf Bill was not balanced, further fueling Opposition objections.

His remarks came as the opposition created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha after the report was tabled by BJP member Medha Vishram Kulkarni, a member of the JPC.

The protests continued as Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attempted to read a message from the President, while opposition MPs voiced their dissatisfaction over the report.

Simultaneously, in the Lok Sabha, the JPC report was presented by BJP MP and JPC Chairperson Jagadambika Pal. The proceedings in the Lok Sabha also saw disruptions as the report was tabled.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to "streamline" the registration process for Waqf properties, was met with fierce opposition, as both Houses of Parliament saw intense protests over the contents and handling of the JPC report. Members of the opposition raised alarms over the removal of parts of their dissent notes from the final version of the report, claiming that the entire process had been skewed in favour of the ruling government.

The standoff between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition MPs over the Waqf Bill highlights growing tensions in Parliament, with the Opposition accusing the government of manipulating the legislative process. As both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed chaos, the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is expected to intensify in the coming days.