Congress party announced its first list of 33 contenders for the assembly elections in Rajasthan

New Delhi: The Congress Party on Saturday has unveiled its preliminary list of 33 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. This list includes the names of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. CM Ashok Gehlot was granted a ticket from Sardarpura, and Sachin Pilot was awarded a ticket from Tonk Assembly Seat. In addition, Govind Singh Dotasara will contest from Lachhmangarh, while Mukesh Bhakar will contest from Ladnun. Congress has included five ministers on the first list while canceling the tickets of two legislators. The tickets of Chittor's Chandrabhan Singh and Sanganer's Ashok Lahauti have been canceled. Further, Santosh Ahlawat has been given a ticket to Surajgarh.

This time,Congress has fielded various candidates from various constituencies, including Amit Chauhan from Nohar, Bhanwar Singh Bhoti from Kolayat, Krishna Poonia from Sadalpur, Manoj Meghwal from Sujangarh, Rita Chaudhary from Mandwa, Indraj Singh Gurjar from Viratnagar, Archana Sharma from Malviya Nagar, Pushpendra Bhardwaj from Sangner, and Lalit from Mandawar. Kumar Yadav has given tickets to Mamta Bhupesh from Tikaram and Julie Sikrai from Alwar.

Other than this,Danish Abrar from Sawai Madhopur, Mukesh Bhakar from Ladnun, Chetan Singh Choudhary from Didwana, Manju Devi from Jayal, Vijaypal Mirdha from Degana, Ramniwas Gawariya from Parbatsar, Divya Maderna from Osian, Manish Panwar from Jodhpur, Mahendra Vishnoi from Luni, Harish from Baytu. Choudhary, Preeti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Vallabhnagar, Ganesh Goghra from Dungarpur, Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya from Bagidora, Ramlila Khadia from Kushalgarh, Ramlal Meena from Pratagarh, Sudarshan Singh Rawat from Bhim, Vivek Dhakad from Mandalgarh and Ashok Chandna from Hindoli have got tickets.

Notably, Last Wednesday, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) examined the selection of candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections. On November 25, Rajasthan will hold elections for all 200 assembly seats. The vote will be counted on December 3.



