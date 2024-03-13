Congress played vengeful politics over 2G, 3G scams: Goa CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that Congress played revengeful politics and sent people to jail when they raised its voice against their multiple scams.

Pramod Sawant attacked Congress while addressing the ‘NaMo Navmatadata Sammelan’in Ponda-South Goa, where students studying in BJP MLA’s college attended the program.

“Congress has not organised a single program for youths in its ten-year rule. I have been closely watching their politics. They were putting people in prison. Congress was involved in scams and those who used to raise their voice were punished by sending them to jails,” Sawant told the student community.

“Congress means scams, while BJP is known for success stories. Earlier during the UPA government there were scams like 2G and 3G scams; coal scam; mining scam, and many such scams were exposed. They have done nothing except scams. During their regime every passing day was full of scams and that too from all ministries,” Sawant said.

While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sawant said that in the last ten years, people only saw success stories and projects.

“We should know what has been done in the last ten years by PM Modi and what was the situation before 2014. There was the UPA government from 2004 to 2014, means Manmohan Singh’s government, which is of Congress, the one who is moving around saying ‘Bharat Jodo… Jodo’ it was his party's government… you need to compare ten years of the Congress regime and ten years of the PM Modi government till 2024. You need to know how reforms have taken place now. We need to know about changes taking place in infrastructure and human resources. Only then we will come to know the difference,” Sawant said.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India is witnessing a transformation in every sector with an increased number of AIIMS, IITs, IIMs, and Institutes of National Importance like All India Institute of Ayurveda, National Forensic Science University in Goa among others.