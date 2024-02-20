Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes PM Modi's Claims And Leadership Style

In Mallikarjun Kharge's response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the BJP and its allies would secure more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he delivered a scathing criticism, asserting that the BJP would not only fail to achieve such a feat but would also be ousted from power, struggling to even secure 100 seats. Kharge's retort, "ab ki bar, satta se bahar" (this time, out of power), directly countered Modi's assertion of "ab ki baar, 400 paar" (this time, crossing 400).

Kharge clarified that while Modi accused him of predicting 400 seats for the BJP, his actual statement was a commentary on the BJP's overconfident claims, suggesting that despite their ambitious projections, they would fall significantly short of the mark.

The Congress president further alleged that his voice is stifled in Parliament, with ruling party members deliberately disrupting his speeches and even switching off his microphone, indicating a broader suppression of dissenting voices within the political arena.

Kharge also raised concerns about Modi's leadership style, likening it to that of a dictator, and warned of dire consequences if the BJP were to retain power, including the erosion of democratic institutions and the Constitution itself.

During a separate event in Amethi, as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, Kharge criticized Modi's policies, particularly his perceived favoritism towards a few wealthy individuals at the expense of marginalized groups like farmers, laborers, Dalits, tribals, and backward communities. He highlighted disparities in loan waivers for the affluent compared to the hardships faced by farmers, citing instances of farmer suicides over relatively small loan amounts. Additionally, he criticized the tax policies that seemingly burden the poor while benefiting the rich.

Kharge emphasized the Congress party's commitment to addressing the concerns of farmers, promising to enact legislation guaranteeing minimum support prices (MSP) to ensure their economic security and welfare. Through his statements, Kharge aimed to highlight the purported failures and injustices under Modi's leadership while presenting the Congress party as a champion of social and economic justice.