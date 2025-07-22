Congress Questions Deeper Motives Behind VP Dhankhar's Sudden Resignation

The Congress party has raised serious questions about Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's abrupt resignation, suggesting that underlying factors beyond the stated health concerns may have prompted his departure from office. The opposition party's claims come after a series of events on July 21, 2025, that preceded Dhankhar's announcement.

Speaking on the matter, Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh revealed details of what transpired during the Business Advisory Committee meetings on Monday. According to Ramesh, Dhankhar successfully conducted the first BAC meeting at 12:30 PM, which was well-attended by key officials including House Leader J.P. Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The committee decided to reconvene later that afternoon.

However, the second meeting at 4:30 PM took an unexpected turn when both senior ministers failed to appear without informing Dhankhar directly. The Vice-President, understandably upset by this breach of protocol, rescheduled the meeting for the following day. Ramesh emphasized that something significant must have occurred between the two meetings to cause such a deliberate absence.

The Congress leader praised Dhankhar's tenure, highlighting his advocacy for farmers' welfare and his outspoken stance against what he termed 'ahankar' (arrogance) in public life. Despite operating under challenging political circumstances, Dhankhar maintained his commitment to parliamentary norms and attempted to accommodate opposition concerns whenever possible.

Ramesh noted that while Dhankhar consistently supported post-2014 developments, he remained fearless in addressing judicial accountability and restraint. His dedication to proper protocol and parliamentary proprieties set him apart, even when these standards were frequently overlooked in his dual role.

The resignation has drawn reactions from other Congress leaders as well. Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi questioned whether the government had advance knowledge of Dhankhar's decision and called for clarification on transition plans. He emphasized that the ministers' absence from Monday's meeting now carries greater significance in light of subsequent events.

This unprecedented resignation has left political observers speculating about the true circumstances. Dhankhar, who assumed office in August 2022 with a term extending until 2027, recently underwent angioplasty at AIIMS Delhi. His departure comes at a particularly sensitive time, occurring on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session.

During his tenure as Rajya Sabha Chairman, Dhankhar experienced several confrontations with opposition members, who had even initiated an impeachment motion against him - the first such attempt in independent India's history. The motion was ultimately rejected by Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

The Congress has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and convince Dhankhar to reconsider his decision, arguing that his continuation would serve national interests. They particularly emphasized the farming community's support for the Vice-President and expressed hope for his return to office.

The sudden nature of this resignation, combined with the timing of events surrounding the BAC meetings, has created a political puzzle that extends far beyond routine health-related departures from office. As the nation awaits further developments, questions about the real motivations behind this decision continue to mount.