Congress Raises Alarms Over Rahul Gandhi's Security Amidst Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Assam
- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge voices grave concerns in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting alleged security lapses during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.
- The letter calls for intervention to ensure the safety of Gandhi and yatra participants, citing clashes with police, FIRs, and accusations of BJP involvement.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has raised serious concerns regarding Rahul Gandhi's security during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. Kharge, in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, outlined alleged security lapses over the past few days.
This follows a clash between Congress workers, led by Gandhi, and police personnel near Guwahati on Tuesday, resulting in an FIR against Gandhi and other Congress leaders for criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and breach of peace. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the incident, labeling Congress workers' actions as "naxalite tactics" foreign to Assamese culture.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared Kharge's letter on Twitter, emphasizing the party's concerns about an alleged "atmosphere of fear and intimidation" created by the Assam government.
Kharge's letter calls on Shah to intervene for the safety of Gandhi and yatra participants. It also urges the Chief Minister and Director General of Police, Assam, to take necessary measures to prevent further incidents that could pose physical harm.
Kharge's letter identifies multiple "attacks" on the Yatra by alleged BJP workers since it entered Assam last week. It also cites instances where the Assam Police "has been found wanting in providing adequate security" to Rahul Gandhi, a Z+ protectee. Kharge alleges that the Assam Police systematically allowed BJP workers to breach Rahul Gandhi's security cordon, putting his and his team's physical security at risk.