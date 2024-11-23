Congress retains Dausa seat; BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena's brother loses

Jaipur: The Congress on Saturday won the much-discussed Dausa seat where the BJP had fielded state minister Kirodi Lal Meena's brother Jagmohan Meena.

Even as the counting of votes saw many flip-flops during the various rounds, however, in the last phase, the Congress' Deen Dayal emerged as a winner and defeated Jagmohan Meena.

The Congress' candidate garnered 75,334 votes while the BJP's Jagmohan Meena got 73,034 and Deen Dayal won with a thin margin of 2,300 votes.

The election here was very keenly watched as Kirodi Lal Meena's image was at stake.

He had already submitted his resignation from the state Cabinet after the BJP lost the Dausa seat in the Lok Sabha polls, taking responsibility for the defeat on himself.

Sources said that Kirodi was annoyed that his brother was denied a ticket from this seat in the Lok Sabha polls and hence the party lost the election.

Eventually, the BJP this time fielded his brother Jagmohan and Kirodi was seen making hectic efforts and campaigning extensively in support of his brother.

The seat went vacant here after Murari Lal Meena who won the Assembly elections on a Congress ticket in 2023, contested the Lok Sabha polls and emerged as the winner to become an MP.

Eventually, the Congress fielded Deen Dayal who was backed by Murari Lal Meena who comes from the Sachin Pilot lobby.

As Murari Lal Meena is a staunch supporter of Sachin Pilot, all eyes were on this seat as the political prestige of Pilot and Kirodi was at stake here.

Finally, the Congress has retained this seat, adding to the image of Sachin Pilot, said political experts.

Speaking on the status of Kirodi Lal Meena after his resignation, Madan Rathore, Rajasthan BJP President said, "Our party has not accepted his resignation and he continues to be our minister."

The BJP initially wanted to give a ticket to a Brahmin candidate, however, it was because of pressure from Kirodi that his brother was fielded from here.

Basically, the general caste did not come out for voting and hence came this defeat, said sources.