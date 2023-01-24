Congress should clarify stand on country's security: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reacted sharply to Digvijaya Singh's statement in which the veteran Congress leader raised questions on the surgical strike. BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress should clarify its stand on the issue related to the security of the country.

He said that this is very shameful and unfortunate, the leaders of the Congress party will have to apologize for this. This is the gang which works to break the country, and these leaders have the support of the senior leaders of the Congress party.

Earlier, Prasad had said on Tuesday that Digvijaya Singh is the one who raised questions on the Batla House encounter. Digvijaya is not an ordinary leader, he has been the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for 10 years and has been the party General Secretary, he added.

Digvijaya Singh on Monday, while raising questions on the 'surgical strike', accused the government of lying on this issue. Addressing a gathering during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Jammu and Kashmir, Digvijaya had alleged that the government had not agreed to the CRPF's request to airlift its personnel from Srinagar to Delhi. It did not happen and 40 troopers lost their lives in a 2019 terrorist attack in Pulwama.

The Congress has distanced itself from this statement of Digvijaya Singh, calling it his personal opinion. Responding to the statement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he does not agree with it. Rahul said that whatever Digvijaya Singh said is not the stand of the Congress. Before Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had also given a clarification regarding the statement.