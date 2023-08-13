Congress Slams BJP's Allegation Strategy Over MP Corruption Claims

Madhya Pradesh Congress state spokesperson Santosh Singh Gautam criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday for lodging a complaint against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other prominent party leaders. The complaint was based on allegations of the MP government's involvement in corruption. Gautam referred to this action as "a deplorable, base-level, and oppressive response."



Gautam conveyed that the BJP's frantic reaction came after the revelation of the MP government's purported involvement in a 50 percent commission scheme. They hastily filed an FIR against key Congress figures last night, displaying their anger in a reprehensible and oppressive manner.

Nimesh Pathak, the convener of BJP's legal cell, filed the complaint against Priyanka Gandhi, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, and former union minister Arun Yadav. The complaint was in response to their social media posts accusing the BJP-led MP government of corruption.

In a post shared on Friday, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted a report stating that a group of contractors from Madhya Pradesh had written a letter to the chief justice of the high court, alleging that they were compelled to pay a 50% commission before receiving their payments.

In her post on the platform formerly known as Twitter, she stated that the people of Madhya Pradesh will overthrow the BJP government that demands a 50% commission. The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka was known for a 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has outdone itself in corruption. Just as the people of Karnataka removed a 40% commission government, the people of Madhya Pradesh will eliminate the BJP government, which demands a 50% commission.

The BJP responded by disputing the allegations made by the Congress leaders, labeling them as "unfounded." State BJP president VD Sharma, addressing a press conference, asserted, "Yesterday, the Congress leaders propagated falsehoods by circulating a fabricated letter under the guise of a non-existent organization. The contractor's details, including his address, were found to be fraudulent."

Sharma continued that the BJP will take firm action against this cybercrime, and Gandhi will have to account for the origins of this letter.