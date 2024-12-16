Congress Slams Omar Abdullah for Dismissing EVM Manipulation Claims

The Congress has raised concerns about National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's stance on opposition allegations related to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). This comes after Abdullah, who is also the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, dismissed claims of EVM manipulation made by several opposition parties.

The controversy emerged following recent election results in Maharashtra, where opposition parties, including the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Samajwadi Party, voiced doubts about the credibility of EVMs. Congress MP Manickam Tagore questioned Omar Abdullah’s response, highlighting a perceived shift in his approach since assuming the chief ministerial role.

Tagore directly addressed Abdullah on social media, stating, "The allegations regarding EVMs originated from the Samajwadi Party, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT). Congress’s CWC resolution focuses on the Election Commission, not EVMs. Why this change in attitude towards allies after becoming CM?"

His remarks referenced the Congress Working Committee’s resolution, which had called out alleged bias in the functioning of the Election Commission while stopping short of blaming EVMs for poor electoral performance.

The debate over EVMs was reignited after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising the NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress, suffered a major setback in the Maharashtra elections. None of the MVA constituents secured more than 10% of the total seats. Sharad Pawar, a senior opposition leader, openly questioned the voting process, suggesting discrepancies in the election outcome. The Congress CWC described these results as a "targeted manipulation," implying possible interference in the election process.

Responding to the opposition’s claims, Omar Abdullah argued that political parties should maintain consistency when questioning EVMs. “You cannot celebrate victories achieved using the same machines and then discredit them when results don’t favor you,” he remarked. Abdullah highlighted that parties distrustful of EVMs should reconsider participating in elections altogether.

Abdullah’s National Conference, a part of the INDIA alliance, had aligned with Congress for the Jammu and Kashmir elections in October. However, this latest episode has sparked tensions between the two allies, with Congress leaders suggesting Abdullah’s current position undermines the opposition’s collective efforts to ensure electoral transparency.