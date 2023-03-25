Congress stages protest march in Guwahati over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Guwahati: The Congress unit in Assam staged a protest march in Guwahati on Saturday over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case

The police however, stopped the protest march before it reached the Assam Secretariat and detained several Congress leaders.

Leader of the opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia, Congress MLAs, were among the participants of the protest march which started from the MLA quarters in Dispur.

The party leaders carried Rahul Gandhi's and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Friday, Assam Pradesh Congress president Bhupen Borah had alleged that "the BJP planned a conspiracy against the former Wayanad MP after he busted the corruption of business tycoon Gautam Adani".

"The way Rahul Gandhi elaborately explained the corruption of Modi's 'close man' Adani, in the 50-minute speech in the Lok Sabha, the BJP planned a controversy against Rahul Gandhi to oust him out of Parliament," Borah told the media.

He also claimed that the BJP has been planning this for a long time since Rahul Gandhi was constantly attacking the Central government on a number of issues like demonetisation and GST implementation, among others.