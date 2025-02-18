Congress Undergoes Major Reshuffle Following Electoral Setbacks, Emphasizes Social Justice

Following defeats in the Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi, the Congress party has implemented a substantial organizational restructuring that reflects Rahul Gandhi's emphasis on social justice. The party appointed new officials for 13 states and four Union Territories, along with two state presidents and two general secretaries, demonstrating the high command's direct influence in selection.

A key focus of this reorganization has been bringing in leaders experienced in building organizational structures from the ground up.

Increased Representation for Marginalized Communities

The revamp significantly increases representation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and minorities in leadership positions. Of the two newly appointed general secretaries, Syed Naseer Hussein represents the Muslim community from Karnataka, while former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is a prominent OBC leader.

Among the nine new state in-charges, three come from OBC backgrounds (Harish Chaudhary, Ajay Kumar Lallu, and BK Hariprasad), one belongs to the Scheduled Caste category (K Raju), and another has a tribal background (Saptagiri Ulaka).

Recent state unit president appointments further reflect this commitment to inclusivity, with Maharashtra receiving OBC leader Harshwardhan Sapkal and Odisha getting Dalit representative Bhakt Charan Das.

According to party sources, these appointments have resulted in over 70 percent representation from marginalized sections in the party's decision-making bodies, aligning with the Udaipur Declaration's commitment to reserving party positions for underrepresented groups. Many within the party believe this revised social composition will strengthen Congress's position in challenging the BJP-led central government.

Leadership Influence in New Appointments

The reorganization clearly shows the influence of key Congress leaders. Three appointees—Meenakshi Natrajan, K Raju, and Krishna Allavaru—have worked closely with Rahul Gandhi's office. Similarly, Bhupesh Baghel and Ajay Kumar Lallu have strong ties to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, having collaborated with her during her oversight of Uttar Pradesh Congress affairs.

The reshuffle also includes the return of BK Hariprasad and Rajni Patil, both reportedly favored by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Before his elevation to General Secretary, Syed Naseer Hussein worked with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office. Overall, the appointments demonstrate the leadership's preference for trusted figures committed to party objectives.

Strategy for Party Revival

Senior Congress leaders recognize that despite increased public support for Rahul Gandhi following initiatives like the Bharat Jodo Yatra and his stance on issues including the China border dispute and social justice, the party has struggled to convert this momentum into electoral victories due to internal conflicts and weak organizational structures. The narrow loss in Haryana, where Congress fell short by just 0.5 percent of votes (approximately 20,000 votes), underscores this challenge.

The party leadership believes strengthening its organizational foundation nationwide is critical. Bhupesh Baghel has been deployed to Punjab to potentially capitalize on dissent among AAP MLAs, while new Maharashtra unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal and Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu are regarded as organization-builders capable of revitalizing the party's presence in their respective states.