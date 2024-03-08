Congress Unveils 'Yuva Nyay': Five Key Promises For Youth And Farmers Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

The Congress party has unveiled five promises aimed at attracting youth voters and addressing agricultural concerns ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During a rally in Banwara, Rajasthan, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi outlined these pledges, collectively termed as "yuva nyay" (justice for youth), expressing the party's commitment to addressing crucial issues if elected to power.

The five promises include:

1. **Filling of 30 Lakh Government Vacancies:**

Rahul Gandhi pledged to address the issue of 30 lakh vacant government posts, emphasizing that the Congress party would take immediate steps to fill these positions if elected.

2. **Providing Apprenticeships for Young People:**

The Congress party aims to grant the right to apprenticeship to all youth in the country. Every graduate and diploma holder would be entitled to a one-year apprenticeship in either a private company or a government office, accompanied by a stipend of Rs 1 lakh.

3. **Law Against Paper Leaks:**

Rahul Gandhi assured the implementation of a law to combat the leakage of government recruitment examination question papers. The party is committed to standardizing the recruitment process and putting an end to its outsourcing.

4. **Social Security Guarantee for Gig Workers:**

The Congress party promised to extend social security benefits to gig workers, including drivers, guards, and delivery executives. Rahul Gandhi referenced a similar law implemented in Rajasthan and pledged to replicate it nationwide, ensuring protection, pension, and social security for gig workers.

5. **Rs 5,000-Crore Startup Corpus for Below 40 Entrepreneurs:**

The Congress MP announced a Rs 5,000-crore startup corpus aimed at supporting entrepreneurs below the age of 40. This initiative seeks to encourage and boost the startup ecosystem in the country.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized that these promises are integral to the party's vision for the youth and farmers. The draft manifesto containing these commitments has been submitted to party supremo Mallikarjun Kharge by the Congress manifesto committee.