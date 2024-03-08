Live
- ED attaches assets of Rohit R. Pawar, NCP-SP leader says will challenge action in court
- Will develop Hyderabad with MIM’s support: Revanth Reddy
- How trendsetter PM Modi became the creator of 'New Bharat'
- Four killed, 1 hurt in car-motorcycle accident in Maha's Nashik
- India Paddle Festival begins with local lad Akash Pujar winning U-16 category race
- India says it reached out to its students in US after recent deaths
- In a first, four units of IAF get President’s Standard & Colours
- Uddhav Thackery makes Lok Sabha ‘offer’ to Nitin Gadkari; BJP hits back
- Mumbai Airport Customs seizes 6.53 kg smuggled gold, 8 iPhones
- IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to launch India’s fastest, homegrown router
Just In
Congress Unveils 'Yuva Nyay': Five Key Promises For Youth And Farmers Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls
- As India gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi unveils the 'Yuva Nyay' initiative, encompassing five promises aimed at youth and agricultural welfare.
- From filling government vacancies to ensuring social security for gig workers, the party outlines a comprehensive agenda to address pressing issues and secure the future of the nation's youth.
The Congress party has unveiled five promises aimed at attracting youth voters and addressing agricultural concerns ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During a rally in Banwara, Rajasthan, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi outlined these pledges, collectively termed as "yuva nyay" (justice for youth), expressing the party's commitment to addressing crucial issues if elected to power.
The five promises include:
1. **Filling of 30 Lakh Government Vacancies:**
Rahul Gandhi pledged to address the issue of 30 lakh vacant government posts, emphasizing that the Congress party would take immediate steps to fill these positions if elected.
2. **Providing Apprenticeships for Young People:**
The Congress party aims to grant the right to apprenticeship to all youth in the country. Every graduate and diploma holder would be entitled to a one-year apprenticeship in either a private company or a government office, accompanied by a stipend of Rs 1 lakh.
3. **Law Against Paper Leaks:**
Rahul Gandhi assured the implementation of a law to combat the leakage of government recruitment examination question papers. The party is committed to standardizing the recruitment process and putting an end to its outsourcing.
4. **Social Security Guarantee for Gig Workers:**
The Congress party promised to extend social security benefits to gig workers, including drivers, guards, and delivery executives. Rahul Gandhi referenced a similar law implemented in Rajasthan and pledged to replicate it nationwide, ensuring protection, pension, and social security for gig workers.
5. **Rs 5,000-Crore Startup Corpus for Below 40 Entrepreneurs:**
The Congress MP announced a Rs 5,000-crore startup corpus aimed at supporting entrepreneurs below the age of 40. This initiative seeks to encourage and boost the startup ecosystem in the country.
Rahul Gandhi emphasized that these promises are integral to the party's vision for the youth and farmers. The draft manifesto containing these commitments has been submitted to party supremo Mallikarjun Kharge by the Congress manifesto committee.