Congress will win 12-13 Lok Sabha seats in MP: Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath said on Tuesday that he believes the party will win 12 to 13 Lok Sabha seats (out of 29) in Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming general elections.

Claiming that he is making this assertion after reviewing the state’s current political situation, the former Chief Minister said that he has been talking to the party leaders across the state to take stock of the ground realities, adding that he will soon start visiting different parts of Madhya Pradesh.

“I believe that the Congress should win at least 12 to 13 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh,” Kamal Nath said during a press conference in Ujjain on Tuesday.

Responding to BJP's claims of winning all the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader said that political parties make tall claims to set the momentum ahead of elections.

“All the political parties contest elections with a strategy, and make tall claims to set the momentum. But it has nothing to do with the reality. The BJP has always been making tall claims,” Kamal Nath said.

In the last two parliamentary elections in 2014 and 2019, the BJP had won 27 and 28 out of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

The only seat the the BJP lost in 2019 was Chhindwara, the home turf of Kamal Nath from where his son Nakul Nath had won.