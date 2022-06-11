Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The ruling Congress has won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, as revealed after the counting. The Bhartiya Janata Party bagged one seat.

Congress candidates Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari were elected to the Rajya Sabha, according to a tweet by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who welcomed the victory of the party. Gehlot congratulated the three Congress leaders on the victory and said that they will "strongly advocate" the rights of Rajasthan in Delhi.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate and former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari said he had also won, polling 43 votes.

While speaking to reporters, BJP candidate Tiwari confirmed his victory and said, "I am thankful to the state and the central leadership for making me the candidate. I got 43 votes." The statements came before the official announcement of the results. All 200 Rajasthan MLAs had cast their votes for the Rajya Sabha elections.