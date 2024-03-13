  • Menu
Cong’s 2nd list for LS polls: Kamal Nath’s son to fight from Chhindwara

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced its second list of 43 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath once again from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara and Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav from Rajasthan’s Jalore. The seats announced on Tuesday include 13 from Assam, 10 from Madhya Pradesh, 10 from Rajasthan, seven from Gujarat and three from Uttarakhand, besides one from Daman and Diu, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said at a press conference.

The party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has been fielded from Assam’s Jorhat and Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon. Rahul Kaswan, who switched over from the BJP a few days ago, has been fielded from Churu in Rajasthan. The second list came a day after the Congress’ central election committee, chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, met at the party headquarters here to finalise the candidates.

