Cong’s ‘falsehood’ will not work in Har: Saini

Siwan/Ladwa: People know the fate of tall promises made by the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, but their “falsehood” won’t work in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said. Asserting that the BJP is set to return to power in Haryana with a full majority after the October 5 Assembly polls, he said the party will accelerate the ongoing development works.

“As you can see, there is tremendous enthusiasm among people. The BJP will form government for the third time and with full majority,” Saini told PTI after addressing a poll rally in Siwan in Kaithal district. The chief minister on Saturday addressed the rally in favour of BJP candidate from Guhla segment, Kulwant Bazigar. The 54-year-old Saini, who is contesting from Ladwa, attacked the Congress, saying everyone knows about the tall promises they made to the people of Himachal, Karnataka and Telangana before polls.

“Misleading people by telling lies to grab power is nothing new for them”, he said. “Just take the example of neighbouring Himachal. What about Congress’ promise of 1 lakh jobs to youth annually, Rs 1,500 to women and free power in Himachal,” he said and asked if they have fulfilled these promises. “People of Haryana know the fate of Congress’ false promises. Their (Congress’) falsehood won’t work here,” he said.

He said unlike the Congress’ “false” promises, what the BJP says, it delivers. Notably, for the Haryana polls, the Congress’ election promises include monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman between 18 and 60 years and a gas cylinder for Rs 500. The BJP’s election promises include a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, two lakh government jobs for youths and guaranteed government job for Agniveers hailing from the state. When asked about Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s claims that it is going to be a direct fight between his party and the BJP in the polls, Saini told PTI, “whatever they may say, the BJP is going to win by a heavy margin”.