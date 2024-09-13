Conman arrested for exploiting women

Bhubaneswar: The Cyber Crime Unit of Odisha Crime Branch arrested a man for allegedly conning several middle-aged women across India by marrying them, and then exploiting them financially.



The man, identified as Biranchi Narayan Nath of Chhendipada in Angul district, targeted these women through a matrimonial website. He identified himself as a railway employee, an Income Tax inspector or a Customs officer on his different fake profiles. He targeted middle-aged women who were unmarried, divorced or widowed, police said.

Initially, Nath sent marriage requests through the website, followed by long conversations on the phone and then visited the home of the victims. "He emotionally manipulated them by promising lifelong support for their children. He also promised many of his victims that he would get them jobs after marriage," a police officer said.