Conman posing as CBI official nabbed accepting bribe in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a conman posing as a "CBI official" while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a railwayman, an official said here.

According to the complaint, the accused Sadiq Qureshi impersonated himself as a PA to the DIG, CBI Nagpur, and approached the Central Railway (CR)'s Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer here.

Qureshi claimed that there were some complaints pending against the rail officer with the CBI and said that he could "take care" of them in return for a bribe of Rs 20 lakh.

Following the complaint, the CBI set a trap and caught the accused Qureshi red-handed while demanding the advance payment of Rs 1 lakh from the railway.

Later, the sleuths raided Qureshi's premises and recovered some incriminating documents from there.

The CBI produced him before a Special CBI Court which remanded him to the agency's custody till Monday, November 6.