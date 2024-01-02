Live
- India can check China’s supply-chain dominance
- Israeli central bank cuts interest rate to 4.5% amid war
- Sensex down more than 500 points
- WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why
- TiE Hyderabad gets new president
- Japan earthquake toll increases to 30 as search continues for survivors
- Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH
- Maha Truckers’ stir: Mumbai wakes up without milk & morning cuppa
- India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec
- Markets kick off 2024 on flat note
Consecration of Ram Lalla to take place at 12.20 pm on January 22
Ayodhya: The consecration of Ram Lalla in the newly-built temple in Ayodhya will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22, said Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai on Monday. Interacting with reporters here, he said, "Pran pratistha will take place at 12.20 pm. After this, you should perform aarti, distribute prasad in the localities and markets, and light lamps after sunset."
"A similar appeal has been made by the prime minister to the entire world," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the consecration ceremony. Rai attended the launch of the 'akshat' distribution programme in Ayodhya on Monday. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.