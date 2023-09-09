Live
- India-Brazil-South Africa-USA Issues Joint Statement
- 50% of world's glaciers will vanish with 1.5 degrees of warming: Study
- G20 summit: India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor to be launched soon
- Morocco earthquake death toll mounts to 1,037
- Junior Boys’ NFC: U.P thrash Haryana 6-0; Karnataka beat Mizoram 3-1; Jharkhand stun Maharashtra 1-0
- G20 Delhi Declaration welcomes India’s plan to build, maintain Global Digital Public Infrastructure
- Consensus was reached last night only: Amitabh Kant on Delhi Declaration
- India's G20 presidency has walked the talk on concern of Global South on MBDs: Sitharaman
- Venkatesh Prasad slams BCCI and ICC over mismanagement of World Cup fixtures, ticketing
- Additional DC paid tributes to Kavi Kaloji
Just In
Consensus was reached last night only: Amitabh Kant on Delhi Declaration
Amid euphoria over the G20 nations reaching a consensus on the Delhi Declaration, especially pertaining to the reference on Ukraine conflict amid pressure from Russia and China, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Saturday that the weight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name was needed to ensure a joint communique.
New Delhi: Amid euphoria over the G20 nations reaching a consensus on the Delhi Declaration, especially pertaining to the reference on Ukraine conflict amid pressure from Russia and China, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Saturday that the weight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name was needed to ensure a joint communique.
In an interview to a news channel, Kant said that ultimately the weight of Modi's name clinched the consensus over the language of the final declaration.
The Delhi Declaration urges all states to "refrain from use of force to seek territorial acquisition". However, there is no reference of Russia at all in the entire document.
This, Kant told the news channel, was a result of almost 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, and consensus was reached only on Friday night.
It was a joint effort of the Sherpas and emerging markets led by India, Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia, and later Mexico, Turkey and Saudi Arabia that put pressure on the G7 nations and brought them to the table, he said.
The Sherpa informed that from the first draft, the negotiations moved on to a second one and then to a third one, while bilateral meetings with all countries also helped.
After this, India, Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia along with Mexico, Turkey and Saudi Arabia worked together to apply pressure, Kant told the news channel.