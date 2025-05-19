Constitution supreme, its pillars must work together: CJI

New Delhi: Newly appointed Chief Justice of India B R Gavai reiterated his statement that neither the judiciary nor the executive, but the Constitution of India was supreme. He stressed that the pillars of the Constitution must work together. “Neither the judiciary nor the executive and the Parliament is supreme, but it is the Constitution of India, which is supreme, and all the three wings have to work as per the Constitution,” he said. Speaking at his felicitation ceremony and the state lawyers’ conference organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in Mumbai on Sunday, CJI Gavai said that he was glad the country had also developed on the social and economic fronts and continued to do so. “The basic structure is strong, and all three pillars of the Constitution are equal. And all the organs of the Constitution must reciprocate and give due respect to each other,” he said.

A book chronicling 50 landmark judgments pronounced by Justice Gavai was also released at the event. In his speech, the CJI cited a few of his judgments.