'Constitutional crisis': BJP MLAs meet Prez

New Delhi: A delegation of BJP MLAs met President Droupadi Murmu on Friday and demanded dismissal of the AAP government in Delhi on alleged "constitutional crisis" in the wake of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's imprisonment.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling AAP over the BJP's charges. The delegation headed by Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta submitted a memorandum to the president and formally appealed to her for urgent intervention in the ongoing "constitutional crisis plaguing Delhi and raised concern over the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government," Gupta said in a statement.

The AAP government has "lost all moral right to govern and has blatantly deceived the mandate" given by the people of Delhi, said the memorandum. Gupta said the main issue of "paralysis of governance" was CM Kejriwal being in jail for more than four months on serious corruption charges. "Kejriwal has refused to resign, creating an unprecedented situation that has led to a complete breakdown of governance in Delhi. Critical administrative decisions are being delayed, and essential services are severely affected, directly impacting the lives of Delhi's citizens," he said.

The memorandum handed over to the president alleged "significant constitutional violations" by the AAP government. "Most notably, the failure to constitute the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission, which has been due since April 2021.