  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Continuing as CM insult to people: BJP

Continuing as CM insult to people: BJP
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party for its assertion that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will run the government...

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party for its assertion that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from jail, saying it is an insult to people, law and democracy.

Union minister Anurag Thakur asked if Kejriwal considers himself above law while BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused AAP leaders of peddling lies on the issue and asserted that those involved in corruption will go to jail.

The BJP derided the support extended to the chief minister by opposition leaders as a show of brotherhood among thieves. Several BJP leaders recalled Kejriwal's claim of probity and past allegations of corruption against politicians, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar among others, while seeking their arrest, as they claimed that he has been exposed now.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X