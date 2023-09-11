Controversy And Consensus: G-20 Leaders Navigate Delicate Diplomacy On Russia And Ukraine

The day after the G-20 leaders approved the Delhi declaration, which was criticized by Western media for its softened stance on Russia and referred to as a "sellout" by the G7, as well as a departure from the Bali declaration, Ukraine expressed its disappointment with the outcome. In response, the G7 countries defended the language used in the declaration, arguing that it was necessary to achieve consensus within the G-20.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated at a press conference that they believed the declaration was something to be proud of, explaining their decision to sign it. This was in response to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's statement that the Delhi declaration had nothing to be proud of.

Russian Foreign Minister noted that the declaration was a win for the Global South and praised India for its success in shaping the G-20 summit statement.

Regarding the situation in Ukraine, the Delhi Declaration called for a "just and durable peace in Ukraine" while acknowledging differing views and assessments of the situation. It highlighted the humanitarian suffering and negative impacts of the conflict on global food and energy security, supply chains, financial stability, inflation, and economic growth.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed that if it were solely up to him, the statement would have been stronger, especially regarding Ukraine. Conversely, if it were up to other countries at the table, it might have been weaker. He emphasized the diverse nature of the G-20 group and their efforts to include strong language in the statement.

Trudeau responded to accusations of letting down Ukraine by emphasizing the importance of global summits for addressing significant global challenges. He mentioned the need to pressure countries that do not align with shared values, as global problems require global solutions.

The Bali declaration from the previous year had mentioned "aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine," which faced opposition. However, compromise language proposed by India, the host country, was accepted by the Western countries, leading to consensus at this summit.

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, acknowledged the polarizing nature of the Ukraine issue and the spectrum of views on it. He argued that recording the reality of the meeting's discussions was the right approach.

A European Union (EU) official familiar with the negotiations explained that the goal was to build international consensus on a global issue that had far-reaching effects. The official emphasized the importance of bringing people together to achieve this consensus, especially considering the issue's impact on countries beyond Europe.

The official also stressed the EU's commitment to international law, territorial integrity, and enduring peace. They mentioned that building international consensus was the best approach and that they would continue to pursue this goal.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida highlighted the significance of all G-20 members agreeing on the importance of a just and durable peace in Ukraine and upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty. He acknowledged that Russia's actions in Ukraine had strained cooperation within the G-20. Kishida also pointed out that the Delhi declaration contained new elements and expressions compared to the Bali Declaration, making it meaningful, despite criticism.