Just In
Controversy Erupts As Hanuman Flag Removal Triggers Protests In Karnataka's Mandya District
- A Hanuman flag removal incident in Mandya district, Karnataka, sparks widespread protests by BJP, JDS, and pro-Hindu groups.
- The suspension of a Panchayat official, unauthorized flagpole construction, and accusations of negligence add fuel to the controversy.
A dispute arose in Karnataka's Mandya district when a Hanuman flag was removed, triggering widespread protests by the BJP, JDS, and pro-Hindu groups.
During demonstrations in Bengaluru and Mandya on Monday, Jeevan BM, the PDO (Panchayat Development Officer) of Keragodu Panchayat, was suspended over alleged violations of government rules and work negligence. The suspension orders were issued by Mandya Gram Panchayat CEO Shiekh Asif, following days of unrest in the village.
The orders cited reasons for Jeevan's suspension, including the unauthorized construction of a flagpole on government land. Additionally, the panchayat official was accused of neglecting the matter during the general body meeting.
The incident occurred last week when villagers in Keragodu raised a Hanuman flag on a 108-foot flagpole. However, Shaikh Tanveer Asif, the CEO of Mandya Zilla Panchayat, claimed that the villagers had obtained permission for hoisting the National Flag but instead hoisted Hanuman's saffron flag. He asserted that the flag removal was done in compliance with the law.
Outraged by this, villagers declared a 'bandh' on Saturday in Keragodu, followed by a 15-kilometer rally on Monday from Keragodu to the District Collector's office in Mandya. The protest, led by BJP and JD(S) workers, saw the participation of numerous youths wearing saffron stoles. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also joined the protest, leading to a verbal exchange between him and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Simultaneously, protesters gathered in Bengaluru on Monday, expressing their opposition to the removal of the Hanuman flag. However, they were detained by the police.