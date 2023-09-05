Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu Minister's Remarks On 'Sanatana Dharma'

The controversy surrounding Tamil Nadu's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Udhaynidhi Stalin, escalated on Monday. He had made a controversial statement on Saturday, asserting that "sanatana dharma should be eradicated." Stalin reiterated his stance on Sunday, which led to further criticism. Several leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned his remarks, considering them an attack on Hinduism. A FIR was even filed against him in Jharkhand.



Udhaynidhi Stalin, who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, also faced criticism from leaders of parties within the INDIA alliance, of which his party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), is a part. However, most of these criticisms were expressed in their personal capacity. During a press conference, KC Venugopal of the Congress made a neutral statement about respecting everyone's beliefs and acknowledging every political party's right to express their views.

Leaders from the DMK and some of its allies came out in support of Stalin, highlighting that the opposition to "sanatana dharma" is a fundamental aspect of the Dravidian movement, from which both the DMK and the BJP-aligned All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) originated. So far, the AIADMK has not commented on the controversy.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that everyone born in India is a part of "sanatana" and that speaking against it is equivalent to speaking against India itself. Several BJP leaders, including BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Delhi BJP MPs Harshvardhan and Parvesh Sahib Singh, demanded an apology from Stalin and his removal as a minister from the Tamil Nadu government. They accused the INDIA alliance of being "anti-Hindu."

Meanwhile, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, two online complaints were filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly hurting the feelings of the complainants. One complaint was filed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Jharkhand publicity chief Sanjay Kumar, while the second was filed by Aditya Shubham.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, in a press conference in Delhi, emphasized the Congress party's belief in "Sarva Dharma Samabhava" and the respect for everyone's beliefs. In Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge supported Stalin, stating that he was addressing discrimination and inequality within the Hindu religion.

DMK leaders in Chennai defended Stalin's remarks, stating that the party has held an anti-religion stance since its inception and believes in the equality of all individuals. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan argued that Stalin's remarks were aimed at Hindutva, the political agenda of the BJP and RSS, rather than the Hindu community itself.

Shiv Sena (UBT), also a part of INDIA, criticized Stalin's comments, with leader Priyanka Chaturvedi emphasizing the importance of sanatana dharma and its inclusive nature. Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo asserted that sanatana dharma is a well-established way of life and should be respected.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for respect for all religions, emphasizing India's secular and democratic nature and its unity in diversity. Stalin maintained his stance, stating that he did not speak against any religion but called for the eradication of the caste system within religion. He criticized the BJP for misinterpreting his speech and denied making a call for genocide.