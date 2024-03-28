Live
Controversy Surrounding BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's Remarks Against Mamata Banerjee: FIR Registered, Apology Issued
- Learn about the latest controversy involving BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, who faced backlash and a First Information Report (FIR) for his remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
- Ghosh apologized following a show-cause notice from the Election Commission, highlighting tensions ahead of elections.
In West Bengal's Durgapur, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against BJP MP Dilip Ghosh for his remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This action followed shortly after Ghosh apologized for his remarks, which came hours after the Election Commission issued him a show-cause notice, asking him to respond by March 29.
The controversy stemmed from a video widely circulated on social media, where Ghosh appeared to mock Mamata Banerjee's family background. In his remarks, Ghosh allegedly questioned Mamata Banerjee's loyalty to different states, referencing her statements in Goa and Tripura.
These remarks were made in the context of the Trinamool Congress's slogan during the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls, 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye' (Bengal wants its own daughter). The Trinamool Congress lodged a complaint against Ghosh with the Election Commission, leading the poll body to deem the comments offensive, insulting, and a prima facie violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
The Election Commission reminded Ghosh of the provision of the MCC, which restricts criticism of other political parties to their policies, programs, past record, and work.
Subsequently, the BJP also sought clarification from Ghosh, who expressed regret over his remarks. He acknowledged that both his party and the general public had reservations about his choice of words and clarified that he harbored no personal animosity towards the chief minister. Ghosh defended his statements as a response to Banerjee's political rhetoric, which he claimed aimed to "confuse" the public.