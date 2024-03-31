Live
Controversy Surrounds Removal Of Arvind Kejriwal's Poster Ahead Of Opposition Rally
- Discover the latest developments as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's poster is removed from the podium ahead of the Opposition's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally.
- The incident underscores the complexities within the coalition and the ongoing debate surrounding Kejriwal's arrest.
Ahead of the much-anticipated 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally organized by the Opposition at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, a notable development occurred as the poster featuring Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was removed from the podium. The poster notably depicted Kejriwal depicted behind bars, a symbolic representation presumably linked to his recent arrest.
The rationale behind the removal of Kejriwal's poster remained undisclosed, leaving observers to speculate on the reasons behind this action. However, what became apparent was the conspicuous early arrival of Congress's top leadership at the venue, preceding their alliance partners. This occurrence underscores the significance of the event, especially in light of Congress's earlier assertion that the rally was not centered around any single individual.
The rally itself was poised as a demonstration of Opposition unity, strategically scheduled ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Its primary objective was to protest against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, particularly in connection with the money laundering case linked to Delhi's liquor policy.
Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 21, following an interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at his official residence, has stirred considerable controversy and political debate. Currently, he remains in ED custody until April 1, awaiting further developments in the case.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Kejriwal, has vehemently accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in "political vendetta" and exhibiting fear towards Kejriwal's influence. These allegations have been refuted by the BJP, emphasizing their adherence to due process and denying any political motives behind Kejriwal's arrest.
The removal of Kejriwal's poster and the early arrival of Congress leaders hint at the intricate dynamics within the Opposition coalition, underscoring the broader context of political maneuvering in the run-up to the elections.
