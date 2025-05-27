Coordinated Response Measures to Oil/Hns Pollution Subsequent to Sinking of Mv Msc Elsa 3

New Delhi, 27 May 25: The coordinated efforts to protect our environmentally sensitive coastline have tremendously reduced the spread rate of oil leaking from the stricken vessel. As of 1600 hrs on 27 May 25, oil is yet to reach the shores.

Consequent to sinking of container vessel, MSC ELSA 3 off the coast of Allapuzha, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had issued advisory to the State administration for preparatory activities and coordination between stakeholders was established to mitigate any possible oil spill/HNS pollution scenarios.

As part of the response measures, ICG has deployed three Offshore Patrol Vessels and one specialised Pollution Control Vessel, ICG Ship Samudra Prahari. Multiple aerial sorties for assessment and response to the limited spill observed are being flown by ICG Dornier aircrafts daily from ICG Air Enclave at Kochi. State Disaster Management Authority, Kerala, has issued multiple advisories giving quintessential instructions for the responders/local populace for handling of debris/cargo washing ashore. As of 1738 hrs today, 46 Containers have washed ashore across three coastal districts of Kerala. The drift pattern is in line with the ongoing weather conditions and other debris is expected to beach subsequently.

ICG surveillance efforts are also underway to locate these containers at sea and forewarn the local administration of their impending arrival. Regular coordination meetings are being held to ensure coordinated and swift response to emerging situation.