'Cops acted in self-defence': Ramdas Athawale slams Opposition for stoking row over Badlapur incident

New Delhi: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday dismissed the opposition's criticism regarding the recent encounter in Badlapur, maintaining that the death of the man accused of sexually assaulting minors came in self-defence by police.

Speaking to IANS, Athawale stressed that there should be no politics surrounding this encounter.

He recalled that a few days ago in Badlapur, two 4-year-old girls were brutally sexually assaulted and Akshay Shinde was arrested for committing this horrific crime, and everyone, including the opposition, had demanded the death penalty for him.

Athawale described the act as a stain on humanity, especially because it involved such young children.

"Akshay Shinde, after being arrested, tried to grab a police officer's pistol and shoot at the officers. In response, the police had to fire back in self-defence, which led to Shinde's death," he said.

"The encounter happened because the police needed to protect themselves, as Shinde had tried to attack them after stealing their gun. It is not right for the opposition to raise questions about the encounter and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already taken full details of the case."

Shinde, 23, was arrested on August 17 for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls in a school toilet in Badlapur, located in Thane district. He died of the injuries sustained in the encounter.

According to the police, when Akshay Shinde was being transported from jail to Badlapur by Thane police, he managed to take a police revolver and fired three rounds at the officers.

In response, the other officers fired back at Shinde. Both Shinde and a police officer were shot during the exchange. They were both taken to the hospital, where Shinde was declared dead.

This encounter has sparked a political debate, but Athawale remained firm on his stand that the police acted in self-defence and that there should be no political controversy over the matter.



