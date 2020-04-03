Coronavirus cases in India: Confirmed Cases Surge To 2088 As Country Enters Key Phase

Coronavirus cases in India: The deadly Coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep through the country with 2088 active cases as per the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. There have been 56 deaths so far and 156 people have recovered and have been discharged as per the ministry's data.

The two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have seen a sharp rise of Coronavirus positive cases over the last 2 to 3 days. There are 107 cases in Telangana with one recovery and three deaths, while Andhra Pradesh has recorded 132 total confirmed cases of Coronavirus including one patient who made a recovery and one death.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Coronavirus positive cases so far with the figure standing at 335. The state has recorded 16 deaths and 42 cases of cured or discharged patients.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 309 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and has reported 1 death and 6 recoveries. Kerala has 286 confirmed cases of Corona virus and has reported two deaths. 27 people from the state are said to have recovered from the virus.

Delhi has seen a sharp spike over the last 2 to 3 days with the total number of confirmed cases now rising to 219 and 4 deaths being reported. 8 people are reported to have recovered from the virus or would have migrated to other places.

Smaller states like Jammu and Kashmir also have a high level of spread. J & K has recorded as many as 70 cases of confirmed coronavirus patients and 2 deaths. Ladakh has reported 14 cases with three recoveries and no deaths.

The next two weeks are being seen as the most critical stage in the spread of the virus and its containment. It is in this context that the Prime Minister's message to light a candle, lamp or shine a torch at 9 PM on April 5, assumes significance. Social distancing and staying indoors hold the key to flattening the curve at this critical juncture.