Coronavirus: Door To Door Testing Begins In Dharavi

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) has initiated on Saturday, a massive door-to-door testing drive in Asia's biggest slum of Dharavi. About 7.5 people will be tested in this intensive campaign. 28 cases of Corona positive have been reported from Dharavi.

A team of doctors and health workers have started going to every single household, collecting swabs and conducting the thermal screening.

Maharashtra has witnessed a sharp spike in the number of Coronavirus cases with Mumbai emerging as the epicentre with 945 of the total cases. 72 of these cases are reported to have been recorded over the last 24 hours.

The BMC has identified close to 400 hotspots for containment zones in Mumbai where sanitization drives have been taken up. All these areas have been sealed and the movement of people completely restricted.

About 60% of the cases in Mumbai are reported to have been asymptomatic and were detected as a result of the stringent screening and containment measures taken up in these areas. Aggressive contact tracing also enabled the BMC health teams to track down the COVID-19 positive cases.

With a surge in the number of cases in Thane city rising up to 35, the ThaneMunicipal Corporation declared 15 localities as containment zones to check the transmission of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the 92 new cases in Maharashtra 72 are reported to be from Mumbai, while 5 tested positive in Malegaon, 4 in Thane and 2 each in Panvel and Aurangabad. One case each was recorded in Kalyan Dombivli, Vasai Virar, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik city, Nashik rural and Palghar.