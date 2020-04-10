Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise cases, daily trends, patients recovered and deaths

Coronavirus India Tracker: Coronavirus has emerged as one of the gravest pandemics of this century to people around the globe. As on 10 April 2020, it has infected more than 1.5 million people and claimed 95,000 live according to the John Hopkins University Tracker.

India is currently battling the worst health emergency spreading rapidly every day with hundreds of cases reported every day. The entire country has been put under a 21-day lockdown and only essential services are accessible. This has severely disrupted the country's economy.

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said "We don't want anyone to remain hungry, and we don't want anyone to remain without money in their hands," and announecd a $22Billion bailout to counter the economic effects of Coronavirus outbreak.

