Coronavirus: Mapping The Trail Of J& K Patient Who Attended The Nizamuddin Event

New Delhi: How one person can potentially in fact several others can be seen if one maps the trail of a Coronavirus patient from who succumbed to the illness, as pieced together by a prominent media network. The patient from Jammu and Kashmir who died of coronavirus travelled to the Ijtemah or congregation organised by the Tableeghi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area in the national capital.

On March 7, the patient in question left for Delhi to attend the religious gathering at Nizamuddin. He stayed at the Markaz (Centre) of the Jamaat till March 9.

On March 9, the man travelled to Deoband in Uttar Pradesh where he stayed till March 11. He left Deoband travelling by train to Jammu to Samba where he stayed in a mosque till March 16.

The coronavirus patient from Jammu and Kashmir then left for Srinagar from Jammu on March 16. On reaching Srinagar, he stayed till March 18 in a mosque run by the Tableeghi Jamaat in Sopore.

The coronavirus patient, who attended the Tableeghi Jamaat Ijtemah in Nizamuddin, returned home on March 18 and developed symptoms of the disease. He tested positive for the disease on March 22 and died subsequently on March 26.

As one maps this long trail of the victim from Jammu and Kashmir, one can well imagine the number of people he would have potentially come in contact with, at every step of the way in each of these places. Tracing those contacts, testing and screening them and sanitising the places that he would have visited, now becomes a major challenge for authorities in Delhi, UP and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Markaz or Centre of the Tableeghi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of the national capital, has now been evacuated and sanitised. 2361 people were shifted from the premises. It is quite likely that many more of those who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin would test positive in the days to come. One can well visualise the arduous task which lies ahead for authorities in various states in battling the spread of Coronavirus.