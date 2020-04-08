Coronavirus Outbreak: UP Govt To Seal Hotspots In 15 Districts

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Secetary, RK Tiwari told media persons on Wednesday that areas affected by Coronavirus in 15 districts of the state would be sealed completely. He added that rations and essential items would home delivered in these areas. In view of a sharp spike in the number of Coronavirus positive cases in the state, the UP government decided to introduce stringent measures to combat the deadly pandemic, by taking containment steps to the next level.

The UP government identified areas and districts in which most of the Coronavirus positive cases have emerged lately and has therefore decided to seal the hotpots in the state. These districts are Ghaziabad, Shamli, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Bulandshahar, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Sitapur and Basti.

The State Home Secretary is scheduled to address the media at 4 pm for further clarifications in the matter.

The sudden surge in Coronavirus positive cases in UP over the past few days has been a source of worry to officials. The sealing of hotspots on the lines of Bhilwara in Rajasthan is seen as the most effective strategy to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 326 Coronavirus positive cases and four deaths. 21 patients have recovered so far.