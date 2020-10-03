Coronavirus Protection Lotion and Antiviral T-Shirt Launched, IIT Delhi Startup Prepared

New Delhi: The two startups at the Delhi-based Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have launched an antiviral T-shirt and a Covid-19 safety lotion at affordable prices.

According to officials, both these products included in an antiviral kit were launched by the institute's director, V. Ram Gopal Rao. These are two startups - E-TEX and Clensta.

The kit includes a Clensta Protection lotion, hand sanitizer, E-TEX armour antiviral T-shirt and armour mask. These products have also been appreciated by the experts of Chemicals and Textiles Department of IIT Delhi.

According to officials, the antiviral fabric designed by E-TEX startup has been designed using advanced technology, which reduces the possibility of pollution and the spread of viruses by destroying micro-organisms upon contact.

The cloth of this T-shirt fighting diseases remains effective even after 30 washes. It is made from cellulosic fibre, which is also safe for human interaction and the environment. This can efficiently prevent or slow the spread of the virus.

Bipin Kumar of the Department of Textiles and Fiber Engineering, IIT Delhi, said that this would boost the local economy for the textile and apparel industry. Kumar reported that the COVID-19 protection lotion launched by a start-up named "Clensta" provides 99.9 per cent virus protection with antiviral and antiseptic properties for up to 24 hours.