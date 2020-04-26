Coronavirus: Two policemen die in Mumbai, first such cases

Coronavirus in Mumbai: Two Mumbai policemen have succumbed to Covid-19 in quick succession, sending shockwaves in the city's police circles, officials said here on Sunday.

According to a senior official, these are the first two cases of corona deaths among the Mumbai Police.

A 57-year-old policeman, under treatment at the Nair Hospital, succumbed on Saturday afternoon, officials said here. The second casualty is a 52-year-old policeman.

"Mumbai Police lost two brave souls in a span of two days. May the departed souls rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers for the family and friends," Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted.

At least 40 other policemen have tested positive and are undergoing treatment at various city hospitals.

The first policeman, posted at Vakola Police Station in Santacruz East, was a resident of the Premnagar Colony in Worli. Details of the second one are awaited.

The first policeman was rushed to the Nair Hospital after he complained of uneasiness on April 22 and later tested positive. As his condition continued to worsen, he was put on a ventilator but he failed to make it.

Though it is not clear when and how both the policemen got infected, some of their close contacts have been identified and are currently undergoing treatment.

Other policemen who were in touch with the deceased have also been quarantined at their own homes as a precaution.

In view of over 95 Covid-19 cases that have hit the force so far, the Mumbai Police have decided against deploying those officials with comorbidities or related health issues in containment zones or sensitive areas like Dharavi and other slums pockets.

The worst-hit in the country, Mumbai has recorded 191 Covid-19 casualties and another 5,049 positive cases till April 25.