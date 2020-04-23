Coronavirus updates: 16 new positive cases in Karnataka, tally mounts to 443

Sixteen new positive cases have been reported from April 22, 5 pm to April 23, 12 noon, with this, the total number of cases reached 443 across the state.

According to the media bulletin released by the state health department, till date 443 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 17 deaths and 141 people recovered for the virus and discharged from the hospital. The fresh list includes nine positive cases from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Vijayapura, Hubli and one each from Bantwala, and Malavalli.







