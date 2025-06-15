Corruption in UP Police recruitment has become history: CM Adityanath

Distributing appointment letters to 60,244 constables of Uttar Pradesh Police, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that corruption in recruitments has become history since 2017, and showcased his government’s efforts to make the state riot-free and safe.

“In pre-2017 days, recruitments were done on recommendations and with partiality. But our government has made this history by recruiting these 60,244 constables on merit, with full focus on reservation,” he said.

Highlighting the ‘perception change’ brought about by the BJP’s double engine government in UP, CM Adityanath said his government has implemented Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of good and participative governance.

“By making the state riots-free, the double engine government has brought about a change in perception about it and established UP as a prime destination for tourism and investment,” he said.

This has been made possible through the BJP government's commitment towards social welfare, good governance and security, he said, adding that the double engine government has made 8.5 lakh appointments in a transparent manner since 2017.

He said the appointment of 60,244 constables in the current drive also includes 12,048 women.

CM Adityanath also highlighted the commitment of his government to follow PM Modi’s mantra of smart policing.

“We are focused on making UP Police modern, alert, reliable and tech savvy,” he said, adding that special attention will be paid to imparting soft skills to the new recruits.

CM Adityanath said that the recruitment of 60,244 constables is happening during ‘Amrit Kal’ and coinciding with 11 years of good governance under PM Modi.

The UP CM also highlighted measures taken by his government to improve policing in the state.

“A cyber hub has been set up in each district and cyber help desks have been set up in each police station,” he said, adding that eight new forensic labs have been set up and six more are under construction.

For the current round of recruitment of police constables, the state police received 48.17 lakh applications, including 15.49 lakh from women. The highest number of 2,349 appointments has been made in the Agra district.