Just In
Countdown Begins For Grand 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony Of Ram Lalla Idol In Ayodhya
- As the countdown progresses for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony scheduled on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the auspicious event lasting only 84 seconds.
- More than 7,000 dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony, with a detailed schedule including addresses by religious leaders and a visit to 'Kuber Tila' in Ayodhya. Stay updated on the significant developments in Ayodhya with live updates.
The countdown is underway for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol scheduled for Monday (January 22), with approximately 7,000 dignitaries set to attend the event.
Given the auspicious muhurta lasting only 84 seconds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will partake in the schedule from 12:29:03 pm to 12:30:35 pm during the 'Abhijit muhurta'.
For the day's events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to spend nearly four hours in Ayodhya. His special flight is scheduled to land at the Ayodhya airport at 10:25 am, with an arrival at the 'Ram Janmabhoomi' site at 10.55 am.
PM Modi's participation in the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol is slated for the brief duration of the 'Abhijit muhurta' from 12:29:03 pm to 12:30:35 pm, determined by scholar Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi.
Over 150 saints and religious leaders from various traditions, along with 50 representatives from indigenous, forest-dwelling, coastal, island-dwelling, and tribal traditions, will be part of the 'Pran Pratishtha' event.
Post-ceremony, PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the dignitaries. A customary address by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Gopal Das will follow.
At around 2:10 pm, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit 'Kuber Tila' in Ayodhya before returning to Delhi.